EKSG Expends N2.8bn On RAAMP Road Upgrades

…as Coordinator dismisses Rumour of Project’s sole funding

The Project Coordinator of Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), Hon. Sunday Adunmo, has refuted claims that RAAMP projects in the State are solely funded by the donor partner, the World Bank.

Speaking on Wednesday during a weekly Yoruba radio programme titled ‘S’etigbo’, in the state, the project coordinator stated that contrary to the rumour making the rounds that the state government does not have any financial contributions towards the implementation of the project, the Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration regularly provides counterpart funds in tandem with the financing agreement signed by the Bank and the participating States.

Adunmo stated that apart from this, Governor Oyebanji has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the project by paying an additional 2.8 billion naira to upgrade the asphalt thickness of eight of the 18 ongoing roads from 30mm, which is the original RAAMP specification, to 40mm as a way of ensuring their durability.

This, he said, was aside the counterpart funds which the Government of Oyebanji has never failed to provide.

The project coordinator listed the eight roads benefitting from the additional 10mm asphalt overlay to include Ikole-Isaba-Ikoyi-Igbemo road; Enu Odi-Ita Eku-Igirigiri road; Ijero-Epe-Araromi-Iropora road, Ido-Ipere-Iludun road and Agbado-Ipole-Ise road.

Others are Are-Oye road, Ikogosi-Aba Osun-Ilawe road and Omisanjana-Ben Folarin-Oke Aso road.

“Truth be told, it is a World Bank-assisted project which is co-funded by both the Bank and the State Government. The percentage provided by the bank is a loan, while the remaining matching is being contributed by the State, and that is what the Federal Government signed on behalf of the participating States.

“It is a loan that the State Government will pay back, meaning that it is the state government that is financing, sponsoring RAAMP in all the participating States. So, there is no iota of truth in it that the World Bank is solely financing RAAMP.

” Truly, we are being assisted now, but we are going to repay the loan. The State is taking ownership because it is a loan that will be repaid”, Adunmo said.

The Project coordinator described the rumour “as not only baseless but also a political gimmick aimed at discrediting Governor Oyebanji ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State”.

He said there was no amount of campaign of calumny that can mislead Ekiti people who have benefitted immensely from the various people-centred developmental projects and have decided to re-elect Oyebanji in order to allow him continue the good works which he is currently doing.

“Whenever we go out for project inspection, we know how members of the benefiting communities usually troop out to meet us as if we want to commission the project. This underscores the acceptability of the governor among the project-benefiting communities. He has touched all parts of Ekiti State with his projects.

“The projects have made positive impacts on the lives of the people, and they believe that the only way they can compensate the governor is by re-electing him to continue the good works he has started.

” Ekiti people will never be hoodwinked into believing that the governor is not doing anything. The projects in the various communities are testimonies that Oyebanji is doing well and should be allowed to continue”, Adunmo said.