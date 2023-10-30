EKSG Directs Hospitals On Compliance To Immediate Treatment Of Gunshot Victims

Following the recent order of the Inspector General of Police on instant medical treatment for victims of Gunshots even without a police report, the Ekiti State Government has directed hospitals and medical facilities in the State to receive and accept such victims for immediate treatment in their facilities.

A press statement on Monday made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti by the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani explained that “the directive followed an approval of the Nigerian Inspector General of Police to comply with and enforce the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for victims of gunshot Act of 2017 without any hesitation.”

Dr Filani disclosed that “gunshot injuries were generally a medical emergency where minute counts in the fight to preserve the life of the victim “adding that “the victim requires urgent medical attention to avoid permanent damage or death of the victim”.

The Ekiti Health Commissioner urged medical personnel, and good Samaritan’s sympathizers not to exercise fear of being implicated for coming to the aid of victims of gunshots.

Dr Filani assured all health facilities across the state of “government support and continuous collaboration for better health care service delivery.”