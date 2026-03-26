The Ekiti State Government has intensified efforts to strengthen collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force as part of moves to further enhance operations at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport and reinforce security across the State.

The State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who made this known during his working visit to the office of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, said Ekiti is home to a world-class airport, making it imperative to collaborate closely with the NAF in order to strengthen security, ensure smooth operations and maximize the facility’s potential for the state’s economic growth.

Governor Oyebanji, who arrived at the Defence Headquarters at 9:35 am, was welcomed with a ceremonial parade. He commended the Nigerian Air Force for its professionalism and dedication, maintaining that its continued efforts have helped to safeguard lives, protect critical infrastructure and ensure the smooth operation of Ekiti airport.

The Governor explained that his administration has made available 1,000 hectares of land with C of O for the permanent NAF facility around Ekiti airport, adding that the government is prepared to provide any other necessary support to ensure full presence and operational readiness of the Air Force at the facility.

Governor Oyebanji said, “We have this long-standing discussion with the Nigerian Air Force on how to deepen partnership with NAF, and we are grateful to you for posting your men to defend and protect our State but we can do more. We have made available over 1,000 hectares of land to the Air Force, and the C of O is ready, and I am here today, personally, to demonstrate the commitment of our government to this collaboration.

“Ekiti boasts of one of the most modern airports in the country, which has been attested to by the pilots who have flown to the airport. The quality of our runway, the facilities on ground, and our ILS will be ready next month, which is why we have to deepen this collaboration by partnering with NAF.

“We are ready to put in place any assets that are required to make the Air Force on the ground to increase the security of our people, boost confidence and make the airport more functional”, he added.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, in his response, commended Governor Oyebanji for his proactive approach to development and security of Ekiti State, noting that the Governor’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with NAF reflects visionary leadership and a deep understanding of the importance of security and infrastructure to economic growth.

Air Marshal Aneke explained that the NAF is eager to deepen its collaboration with Ekiti State Government, not only to provide a secure environment around the airport and other critical infrastructure, but also to support initiatives that promote economic growth, regional development and the overall safety of residents and visitors to the State.

While appreciating the Governor for the visit and for leading by example, the Chief of Air Staff hinted that NAF is in discussion with international partners to establish an aircraft repair and overhaul centre at the Ekiti airport.

He described the plan as a strategic move that would boost the airport’s capacity, create jobs and further strengthen the state’s aviation and security infrastructure.

He also commended Governor Oyebanji for being proactive and strategic in his administrative and leadership style. “Your development strides are commendable. Only a strategic mind can do what you are doing. And generations unborn will appreciate you for what you are doing for the state”, Air Marshal Aneke added.

Also at the meeting were the lawmaker representing Ekiti South federal Constituency I AVM Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo (Rtd), Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akintunde Oyebode; Technical Adviser on Airport Project, AVM Sunday Makinde (rtd), Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode; and Mr O’Seun Odewale.