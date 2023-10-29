EKSG Commits N136m To Car Loan For Public Servants

No fewer than 368 public servants in Ekiti State would benefit from car loans as the government released N136,260,000 to expedite the decision.

The state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akintunde Oyebode who disclosed this while briefing Journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital also stated that the unpaid deductions of N174,394,176.88 have been approved.

The Commissioner said Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the disbursement to the workers for effective service delivery.

He affirms that Governor Oyebanji, approved the release of N200 million, to recapitalize the scheme.

Oyebode noted that Governor Oyebanji, charged the committee managing the loan to upwardly review the loanable rates to categories of the civil servants to help them cope with the present economic realities.

He enumerated the conditions for granting the vehicle’s loan which includes earning at least 50 per cent of the monthly gross pay after the consideration of the repayment of the deduction of the loan to be given.

“the beneficiaries must have at least five years to his/her retirement among others”.

Oyebode urged the workers” to reciprocate the commitment of the present administration by giving their support to the development of Ekiti State”.