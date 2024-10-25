EKSG Closes Model College For Renovation

Share

The Ekiti State Government on Friday said it has temporarily closed Ayo Fasanmi Model College, Ado-Ekiti for the safety of students and teachers of the school pending the renovation of the defects noticed in the buildings.

The State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement made available to newsmen, stressed the commitment of the State Government to the safety and wellbeing of all and sundry in the State, particularly school-age children, and also expressed the commitment of Government to the provision of conducive learning environment in Ekiti schools.

Olatunbosun explained that “Government in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is working round the clock to renovate the affected building,” adding that “Arrangement has also been made to move the affected students to alternative facilities pending the completion of work at the school.”

The Commissioner appealed to parents and guardians of the students to be patient, assuring that “no stone would be left unturned in ensuring the students do not suffer unduly.

“He added that “the school would be reopened for academic activities as soon as it is safe to do so.”

