EKSG Cautions Residents Against Driving During Flooding To Avert Death

The Ekiti State Government has appealed to residents not to be in a panic mode over the dead body of a man suspected to be a commercial motorcyclist that was discovered inside Ureje River, in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday..

Panic gripped the residents of Ureje, a suburb of Ado Ekiti metropolis, as residents woke up to see the lifeless body of a man inside Ureje River, which prompted Governor Biodun Oyebanji to deploy the delegation to the spot.

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye spoke when she led a team of government officials to the site of the Ureje River along the Ado-Ijan-Ikare road to supervise the movement of the corpse to the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital

Addressing the residents, Mrs Afuye, in a statement signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, said the team suspected that the victim must have drowned during the Friday evening torrential downpour that elicited flood in some sections of the state.

Mrs Afuye promised that the government of Governor Oyebanji would collaborate with security agencies to investigate the matter and unravel the cause of the victim’s death.

On how to identify the victim, the Deputy Governor stated that documents like Automated Teller Machine(ATM) Card and other identification materials found on the deceased will be used to trace the casualty.

She assured that Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s government will spare no effort to curtail flooding and safeguard the lives and property of the people through effective policies and initiatives.

Mrs Afuye added that this was reflected in the quantum of work the current government had undertaken in dredging of waterways and canals that could constitute threats to human existence.

“Governor Oyebanji was not happy about this terrible and sad event. He was not happy hearing that someone died in the flood. It is our prayer that you live to enjoy the dividends of democracy this government was effecting for you.

“Some of these deaths can be avoided. There is no point in driving or trekking during torrential rainfall that can suddenly cause flooding. When you notice that rain is falling, pack your car or motorcycle and stay wherever you can be safe as a commuter or pedestrian.

“The governor has been doing much to prevent flooding in Ekiti. You can all see the level of dredging this government had done on main valleys and places susceptible to flooding in the Ado Ekiti metropolis.

“If the government was doing these, try and complement our efforts by taking precautionary measures that can protect your lives”, she advised.

The Deputy Governor visited the spot alongside the Chairman, of Ado Local Government, Hon Bosun Osaloni, Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Tosin Ajisafe- -Aluko, Director General of Community Communications, Mrs Mary Oso-Omotoso, and Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry of Environment, Mr Babatunde Alokan,

Others were: The General Manager, of Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Oludare Asaolu Divisional Police Officer, Ado Ekiti Division, Mr. Ibrahim Sanusi, among others.