EKSG Begins Recruitment Into Amotekun Corps, Others

The Ekiti State Government has commenced the recruitment of over 500 personnel into the Amotekun Corps, Agro-Marshals, and Anti-Grazing Task Force, aimed at bolstering the security of lives and property across the state.

The recruitment drive, which began on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, is focused on enhancing the state’s ability to curb criminal activities, protect farmers, and enforce anti-grazing laws more effectively.

Speaking during the screening exercise at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier-General Ogundana Ebenezer (rtd), emphasized that this initiative is a critical step towards strengthening the state’s security architecture.

It aims to expand the personnel necessary to tackle the growing security challenges, particularly in rural communities.

Describing the initiative as a proactive measure by Governor Biodun Oyebanji to improve the security of lives, property, government infrastructure, and agricultural development, General Ogundana highlighted the state’s commitment to strengthening local security outfits.

He also noted that the move will help address security concerns related to open grazing and reduce farmers-herders conflicts.

“This recruitment drive is not just a response to existing security threats but a proactive measure to ensure the realization of the government’s vision for a robust agricultural sector. By strengthening security around farms and rural areas, we are safeguarding the future of agriculture in Ekiti,” Ogundana explained.

The recruitment process, which prioritizes local knowledge and familiarity with the terrain, aims to ensure that security personnel are well-acquainted with their environment, thus improving surveillance and intelligence gathering.

After the screening, successful candidates will undergo comprehensive training to prepare them for their roles in tackling the state’s security challenges effectively and professionally.

“The screening exercise today is for those shortlisted for recruitment into Amotekun, Agro-Marshals, and the Anti-Grazing Corps in Ekiti State. Governor Oyebanji’s proactive step will reinforce local security outfits, providing more personnel to protect our farms and rural communities. With the increasing agricultural projects in the state, it is crucial that we protect both farmers and their farmlands,” he said.

The candidates who participated in the screening exercise were drawn from all the local government areas of the state, with input from their community leaders.

