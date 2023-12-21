EKSG Approves N15,000 Wage Award For Six Months

…As Oyebanji pays one-month salary arrears to LG workers, primary school teachers

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has approved the payment of N15,000 wage award for all workers in the state as part of measures put in place to cushion the effect of the current economic situation in the country.

The payment will run for a period of six months pending the time an agreement is reached on minimum wage for workers.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, pensioners in the state will also receive an N10,000 wage award for six months as approved by Governor Oyebanji.

The wage award takes effect from this month.

Similarly, Governor Oyebanji has also approved the payment of July 2018 salary arrears to local government workers and primary school teachers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“The payment is in fulfilment of the Governor’s promise to prioritize workers’ welfare and wellbeing as well as his pledge to ensure all outstanding entitlements of workers, owed by previous administrations, are paid to them.”

The Governor had earlier put in place some palliative measures for workers in the wake of the subsidy removal. This includes payment of some outstanding entitlements, extension of the minimum wage to senior workers on levels 14 to 17 as well as provision of shuttle buses for workers and students in the state.

Describing Ekiti workers as dedicated, reliable and understanding, the Governor urged them to continue to live up to expectations as the engine room of the government, adding that his administration would continue to take care of their welfare within available resources.