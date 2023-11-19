Ekpo’s Thanksgiving: I’ll Celebrate Every A’ Ibomite Irrespective Of Political Affiliation – Eno

…Says It is unprecedented to have Akwa Ibomites across party lines happily seated under one roof.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reiterated the determination of the State government under his watch to ensure inclusive governance devoid of political, tribal, and allied sentiments to fast-track peace, unity, and the State development.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, held at Our Lady of Mercy Chaplaincy, Mercy Hospital, Abak Local Government Area, he said he was at the event to celebrate with a son of Akwa Ibom whom God has elevated as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Governor Eno maintained that the State under his leadership would continue to celebrate every Akwaibomite who attains a milestone irrespective of political affiliation.

The Governor who expressed delight at the gathering, said it was unprecedented to have Akwa Ibomites across party lines happily and peacefully seated under one roof.

He observed that the gathering was rare in the history of the State, stressing that he desires to ensure that the feat remains the Akwa Ibom story.

Governor Eno who had earlier received the minister on a courtesy visit at Government House, Uyo, assured that the State will support and collaborate with the Minister to engender development for the State and nation.

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing several Akwaibomites into various positions in his administration.

The Governor also used the opportunity to appreciate the Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio, for assisting Akwa Ibomites to serve on the national scene.

He said, “We thank God for giving us somebody at that level who will always work for the interest of the nation and also remember Akwa Ibom State because charity must begin at home.”

The State Chief Executive reassured everyone that with a focus on the ARISE Agenda, the State will continue to remain on the fast lane of development to the benefit of every well-meaning Akwaibomite.

On his part, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, appreciated the Governor for his exemplary leadership and assured him that he would support his administration by attracting developments to the State.

Earlier in his message the celebrator, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, thanked God for his appointment and promised to diligently serve the country and partner with the State for development.