Ekpoma Protest: Obi Condemns Students Arrest, Demands Immediate Release

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest and remand of 52 students in Ekpoma, Edo State, who protested against rising insecurity and the activities of kidnappers and bandits in their community.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Obi described the arrest of the students as alarming and unacceptable, stressing that citizens should not be punished for expressing legitimate concerns about their safety.

According to him, the students were reportedly taken from their hostels at night after calling for an end to the terror unleashed by criminal elements in the area.

READ ALSO:

“It is beyond belief that students were arrested and treated as criminals for protesting, while the actual perpetrators-bandits and kidnappers-remain at large,” Obi said.

He noted that insecurity has continued to devastate communities across the country, warning that protests would persist if the situation remains unresolved.

Obi urged the government to engage in constructive dialogue with the students and take decisive action to reclaim affected communities from criminal gangs, rather than criminalising peaceful demonstrations.

“This is not a confrontation between citizens and the government. It is a collective struggle against criminals who terrorise our neighbourhoods,” he stated.

He called for the immediate and unconditional release of the detained students, describing the arrest of young people demanding safety as “absolutely intolerable.”

He further urged leaders to respond with courage and responsibility, noting that ensuring the safety and welfare of citizens remains the primary duty of government.