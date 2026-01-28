New Telegraph

January 28, 2026
Ekpoma Protest: Family, Lawyer Decry Detention Of Okpebholo’s Ex-Aide 16 Days After Arrest

A lawyer and family members of Collins Aigbogun, a former Special Adviser on Youth Mobilisation (Edo Central) to Governor Monday Okpebholo, have expressed concern over his continued detention 16 days after his arrest in connection with the January 10 anti-kidnapping protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Speaking yesterday, they lamented that Aigbogun remains in custody despite the release of others who allegedly took part directly in the protest, which later turned violent.

According to them, Aigbogun’s only alleged involvement was that he was aware of the protest. At a press conference held in Benin City, Aigbogun’s lawyer, Bright Iluobe, said the family had become increasingly worried, especially as their client was initially arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) before being handed over to the police.

