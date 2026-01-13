Ekpoma Protest: Edo Govt Begins Release Of Bona Fide AAU Students

The Edo State Government has begun the process of releasing bona fide students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, who were remanded to the Ubiaja Correctional Centre following protests over recurrent kidnappings in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

The students were among 52 individuals arrested and remanded after last week’s unrest. Governor Monday Okpebholo deployed the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, to facilitate their release.

Speaking to journalists at the correctional centre, Dr. Iyamu said the release would be completed once all administrative processes were finalised.

He clarified that last week’s violent protest was orchestrated by a group identified as the “Comrade Association”, comprising former students who allegedly exploit social issues to create disorder.

“There is a lot of misinformation circulating on social media,” Dr. Iyamu said. “I wonder how a protest can occur without the authorisation of the Student Union Government. The school is not in session, and the students were not involved.

“We have a group called the Comrade Association that co-opted individuals to carry out these acts. They went to the palace of the traditional ruler, took items such as Indomie, and caused disorder. That behaviour does not depict the character of our students. His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo, has directed that any bona fide students be released to walk home free.”

The President of the AAU Student Union Government (SUG), Osadebamwen Ehizojie, commended the governor for ensuring the students’ release.

He reiterated that AAU students did not initiate the protest, which he said was hijacked by hoodlums.