Ekpoma Protest: Edo Govt Absolves Self, Claims Violence Sponsored From Abroad

The Edo State Government has absolved itself of blame over the violence that erupted in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state, describing the incident as a well-coordinated riot allegedly sponsored from abroad.

The government also dismissed as false and misleading several social media reports surrounding the incident, saying they were part of a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and destabilise the state.

In a statement issued on the matter, the government said the incident was not a protest but an organised riot allegedly sponsored by a Nigerian resident in Russia and other overseas locations.

According to the government, security agencies have identified the masterminds who reportedly contacted individuals in Ekpoma, proposing to fund coordinated riots across Ekpoma, Auchi, Irrua, and even the Government House in Benin City, with financial backing from the diaspora.

The government firmly refuted claims that those arrested and currently facing prosecution were students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, or that the arrests took place inside student hostels.

It stressed that the university is presently closed and that students had vacated the hostels long before the incident. Those arrested, it said, were intercepted while allegedly attempting to vandalise property on campus, while others were identified from viral videos showing acts of arson and destruction.

According to the Edo State Government, the arrests were based on clear evidence, including video recordings of violent acts, noting that those apprehended were rioters, not peaceful protesters.

The government further emphasised that the incident had no connection whatsoever with students of AAU or the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

It also debunked another viral video circulating online and falsely tagged as a kidnapping incident in Ekpoma, describing it as a gross misrepresentation aimed at spreading fear and tarnishing the image of the administration.

The state added that there were strong indications that opposition elements, possibly with foreign backing, were sponsoring the unrest in a bid to discredit the Edo State Government and create chaos.

While reaffirming its commitment to the protection of lives and property, the government said it was working closely with security agencies to maintain law and order across the state.

It noted that while peaceful and lawful protest remains a constitutional right, violence, rioting, vandalism, and looting would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Residents of Ekpoma were assured that the situation is under control, as peace and normalcy continue to return to the town. The public was urged to disregard fake videos and unverified reports, remain calm, and go about their lawful activities.