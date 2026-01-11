Ekpoma Protest: 32-Year-Old Man Shot By Soldier – Edo Police

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that a 32-year-old man, Osagie Abraham, was shot by a soldier during a protest that erupted on Saturday, January 10, in Ekpoma, the university town in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The protest, which disrupted commercial activities in the town, was sparked by the rising cases of kidnapping in the community. Residents, including students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, participated in the demonstration. During the unrest, some protesters reportedly chased away Hausa traders and slaughtered their goats.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, the Police said the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, had earlier visited Ekpoma on Sunday, January 4, as part of the Command’s preventive policing strategy.

According to the statement, during the visit, the Commissioner met with community leaders, student representatives and other stakeholders to deliberate on lasting solutions to the kidnapping menace in the area.

ASP Ikoedem explained that when the protest began on Saturday, January 10, the Area Commander in Ekpoma immediately mobilised police personnel in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that the protest remained peaceful and lawful. However, the situation later degenerated.

“Regrettably, the protest was hijacked and all the rules of peaceful protest were ignored,” the statement said, noting that incidents of vandalism, looting of property and destruction of shops were recorded.

The statement further disclosed that during the chaos, a military personnel discharged a firearm, resulting in the shooting of one protester.

In response to the escalation, CP Agbonika reportedly led additional tactical reinforcements from the State Command Headquarters in Benin City to Ekpoma. Through coordinated deployment and professional crowd control measures, normalcy was restored in the affected areas.

The Police Command confirmed that the Commissioner of Police personally visited the injured man, Osagie Abraham, who is currently receiving treatment at Eromoele Medical Centre, Ekpoma.

The Commissioner has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The soldier involved has been identified, and the appropriate military authorities have been notified for necessary administrative and disciplinary action in line with established protocols.

The statement also revealed that individuals involved in acts of violence, vandalism and looting have been identified and arrested, while investigations are ongoing to ensure that all those culpable are brought to justice.

While reaffirming that peaceful protest is a constitutional right, the Police warned that such actions must be carried out responsibly and without endangering lives or property.

Addressing concerns over kidnapping in Ekpoma and other parts of the state, the Commissioner assured residents that the Command has intensified intelligence-led operations, strategic patrols and targeted tactical interventions to decisively curb kidnapping across Edo State.