The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 13, 2026
Ekpoma: Atiku Urges Tinubu To Focus On Fighting Insecurity

2027: Atiku's Ambition Unsettling Opposition

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest and detention of students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, who were protesting against insecurity in the state.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, Atiku described the Tinubu administration’s intolerance of opposing views as unacceptable, noting that the right to protest is enshrined in the constitution and upheld by the courts.

He reminded the government that its primary responsibility is the security and welfare of citizens. Atiku further stated that if President Bola Tinubu deployed “the same energy used to arrest innocent students and citizens raising concerns about insecurity toward fighting terrorism and banditry, instead of negotiating with criminals, our communities would be safer.”

The former vice president called for the immediate release of all students and citizens detained for exercising their constitutional right to protest.

