Ekpo Urges NNPC Ltd To Deliver On Key Gas Initiatives

Share

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has charged the new leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) to prioritise the completion of the AjaokutaKaduna-Kano (AKK) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) projects and other critical National Gas Projects.

Ekpo spoke during a courtesy visit by NNPC Ltd’s new leadership, led by its Chairman, Ahmadu Musa Kida, and Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Bayo Ojulari, to his office in Abuja, according to a statement by the spokesman for the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Louis Ibah.

The minister noted that these projects were crucial for enhancing gas penetration in the country and working to achieve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stressed the importance of the new NNPC Ltd team collaborating with the Ministry to actualise several key projects, including the Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline (TSGP), the Gulf of Guinea Gas Pipeline Project between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea and the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project.

Ekpo highlighted Nigeria’s vast untapped natural gas resources, estimated at 209 trillion cubic feet, and urged NNPC Ltd. to incentivise the gas sector to unlock its potential for both exports and domestic use, driving economic prosperity.

He said: “We have natural gas in abundance, but mainly for export, and we’re not taking full advantage of it for domestic use.

So, I urge you to assist the government in adding value to the natural gas we have to grow our economy and accelerate our development.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

