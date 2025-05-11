Ekpo Lauds EATECH’s Innovative Approach To Gas Pipeline Mgt

Share

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has commended Engineering Automation Technology Company (EATECH) for its groundbreaking investments in research and development, which have led to innovative solutions in gas pipeline infrastructure management in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, Ekpo, during a recent visit to WrapMaster Global LLC—EATECH’s sister company based in Houston, Texas, United States—praised the company’s bold efforts in addressing complex challenges in the gas industry.

During a tour of the product display office and showroom, the Minister was shown various solutions for gas pipeline leak repairs, corrosion control and mitigation, and structural reinforcement—products manufactured by the EATECH affiliate company in the United States.

Ekpo hailed EATECH’s strategic partnership with WrapMaster Global, highlighting the company’s commitment to global excellence.

“I am impressed by EATECH’s determination to push boundaries and set new standards in gas pipeline management,” the Minister said. “The solutions showcased during my visit demonstrate a deep understanding of Nigeria’s unique challenges and a commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that can withstand various terrains, including onshore, swamp, offshore, and deepwater environments.”

EATECH’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Okon, attributed the company’s success to its robust focus on research and development.

“Our products are designed to address the specific challenges faced by Nigeria’s gas pipeline infrastructure,” Okon explained. “With our innovative solutions, we aim to protect, strengthen, and extend the lifespan of pipelines, ensuring seamless operations for up to 200 years.”

Dr. Okon thanked the Minister for the visit, describing it as a testament to Ekpo’s commitment to supporting indigenous companies that are driving innovation and excellence in the gas industry.

He also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and industry operators for their support, which has enabled EATECH to thrive as a local company delivering high-quality products that meet global standards.

