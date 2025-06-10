Ekpo, IPPG Leadership Discuss Investments, Sector Reforms

Share

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, on Tuesday met with a delegation from the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), led by its Chairman, Abdulrazaq Isa, to discuss investment opportunities and ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s gas sector.

Ekpo commended IPPG for its strategic role in the gas value chain, highlighting the group’s contributions to job creation and economic development. He noted that as indigenous investors, IPPG members reinvest their profits locally, supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to reposition the energy sector for sustainable growth.

The minister’s remarks were contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr. Louis Ibah.

Ekpo reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the challenges confronting IPPG’s operations and called for stronger collaboration between the group, government agencies, and regulators to foster sectoral development.

In his remarks, IPPG Chairman Abdulrazaq Isa expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for appointing members of the group to key positions in NNPC Limited and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). He also commended Minister Ekpo for the strides made under his leadership.

Isa urged the Federal Government to intervene in resolving critical industry issues, including gas pricing, flare penalties, legacy debts, infrastructure deficits, outstanding receivables, and the availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). He emphasized that resolving these challenges is essential to boosting upstream investments and driving the sector forward.

The IPPG delegation included Dada Thomas (CEO, Frontier Oil), Gbite Falade (CEO, Aradel Holdings), Lanre Kalejaiye (CEO, ND Western), Dapo Filani (CEO, Waltersmith Petroman), Trost Amos (Renaissance Africa), Chikaodili Okoye and James Makinde (Seplat Energy), Sunday Okunbor (ND Western), Nkiruka Ajah (Waltersmith), and Oyeleke Banmeke (IPPG Secretariat).

