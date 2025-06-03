Ekpo Flags Off First LCNG Plant In North East

Share

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever Liquefied to Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) hub in the North-East region of Nigeria. The facility, located in Yola, Adamawa State, was developed by Greenville LNG.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ekpo described the project as a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in advancing the Federal Government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ agenda. His remarks were contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Louis Ibah.

“The strategic location of this facility in the North-East also carries deep significance. For far too long, this region has faced infrastructural challenges that have limited its full economic potential,” Ekpo said.

“This facility in Yola marks a significant turning point. It is a beacon of hope and opportunity, not only for Adamawa State but for the entire region. It demonstrates that the benefits of Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources can and must reach every corner of our country.”

Ekpo emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritized the harnessing of Nigeria’s gas resources for economic transformation, industrialization, and social development. He noted that the LCNG model offers a cleaner, cheaper energy alternative for vehicles and industrial equipment, integrating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to replace diesel and petrol.

“This transformative project highlights the Federal Government’s unrelenting efforts to drive economic growth through gas adoption, building on the immense promise of natural gas as a cornerstone for national energy security,” he said.

“By leveraging advanced technology and innovative models like this LCNG facility, we are setting a new benchmark for energy accessibility and sustainability. This LCNG facility is not only delivering energy but also delivering hope, creating jobs, enabling businesses, and fostering peace through inclusive development.”

The minister also urged more investors and gas developers to explore similar initiatives, noting that many communities remain underserved. He expressed gratitude to the Adamawa State Government and people for providing land and creating a conducive environment for the project’s execution.

“CNG is cheaper and cleaner than petrol, and President Tinubu means well for Adamawa. That’s why he is working to ensure the state is connected to CNG,” Ekpo added.

In his remarks, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa G. Farauta, commended the Federal Government for facilitating the investment. He said the initiative aligns with the state’s vision for cleaner, affordable energy.

“We have witnessed the real impact of climate change, and it drives every policy and project aimed at protecting the environment and ensuring our people breathe clean air,” Farauta said.

She also called for additional federal interventions and pledged the state’s support for the success of the project.

Chairman of Greenville LNG, Mr. Eddy Van Ben Broeke, disclosed that the company is committing over $1 billion in investments across Nigeria and plans to replicate similar LCNG facilities in other states. He urged both federal and state governments to provide the necessary support to bring the projects to fruition.

Share