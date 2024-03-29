Ekpo Felicitates Tinubu On 72nd Birthday

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo has acknowledged the place of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in history as the President marks his 72nd birthday.

The minister stated figuratively that Tinubu is the Yellow Page Of Nigerian Politics.

The Gas Minister in a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, also prayed for long life, good health and wisdom for the Nigerian leader as he continues to steer the ship of State through turbulent waters to an obvious destination of national prosperity.

“I heartily felicitate and pray for the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, HIS EXCELLENCY, SENATOR BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR on the auspicious occasion of his 72nd Birthday Celebration.

“I acknowledge with profound delight Mr President’s exemplary leadership as well as his commitment to the general good of the nation. Your name is synonymous with progressive politics and a yellow page in Nigerian political history.

“On this occasion, I join your family, friends and the good people of Nigeria in wishing Your Excellency, strength, good health, long life, wisdom, the political will and vision to steer the ship of State through this parch road to the shores of national prosperity.

“Once again, Happy Birthday Mr President and Many Happy Returns,” Ekpo said.