Ekpo Elected Chairman Of W’African Gas Pipeline C’ttee Of Ministers

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has been elected Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Louis Ibah.

The WAGP, a 678-kilometer natural gas pipeline, transports gas from Nigeria to Benin, Togo, and Ghana. It is operated by the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo).

Ekpo’s election took place during the just-concluded Meeting of the Committee of Ministers held in Accra, Ghana. His tenure will last for one year, in accordance with the WAGP Treaty.

Representatives of the member countries—Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana, all shareholders in the WAGP project—were present at the meeting.

In his acceptance remarks, Ekpo thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to prioritize uninterrupted gas supply to member nations and customers.

He also promised to ensure the project remains profitable for shareholders and to promote unity among member states.

Ekpo further affirmed his commitment to upholding the spirit and provisions of the WAGP Treaty.

Following his election, Ekpo paid a courtesy visit to the President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. During the visit, he reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to sustaining collaboration with Ghana in the gas sector and expressed readiness to resolve outstanding issues regarding gas supply to Ghana under the WAGP framework.

He urged the Ghanaian government to ensure that relevant agencies fulfill their financial obligations for gas supply and appealed to President Mahama to expedite action on proposed fiscal amendments to the WAGP Act to reflect current operational realities.

The Nigerian minister also sought Ghana’s continued support for the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing regional energy security and economic integration.

In response, President Mahama thanked Ekpo for the visit and assured him that Ghana would meet its financial obligations to the WAGP.

He also pledged Ghana’s support for the proposed amendments to the WAGP Act, aimed at maintaining regional harmony.

