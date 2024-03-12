Ekpo Assures of Security, Investment Safety in Gas Sector

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has assured of the security and safety of investments in the gas sector. The minister disclosed this while hosting top officials of Shanghai Huayi Energy Chemical Company Group of China (HUAYI) and China Road and Bridge Corporation, who are strategic investors in the Brass Methanol and Gas Hub Project in Bayelsa State, according to a statement.

Ekpo, who spoke against the backdrop of political risks and security often nursed by prospective foreign investors to Nigeria, said the Brass project was one critical project of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration. He assured that Nigeria was open for investments and the investors, particularly in the gas sector, needed no fear.

“The Federal Government is committed to developing Nigeria’s gas reserves through projects such as the Brass Methanol project, which presents an opportunity for the diversification of Nigeria’s economy,” Ekpo said. “It is for this and other reasons that the project has been accorded the significant concessions (or support) that it enjoys from the government.

“Let me, therefore, assure you of the strong commitment of our government to the security and safety of yours and other investments as we have continually done for similar Chinese investments in Nigeria through the years,” he added.