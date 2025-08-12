Ekpo Assures Of FG’s Unwavering Support For W’African Energy Security

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing energy security in the West African sub-region.

Ekpo stated this during a meeting with the outgoing and incoming managing directors of the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) in his office in Abuja on Tuesday, according to a statement by the minister’s media aide, Louis Ibah

Ekpo said the Tinubu-led Federal Government is very committed to ensuring a steady gas supply to neighbouring countries, including the Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana, to combat energy poverty and foster economic prosperity.

As Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), Ekpo noted that President Tinubu’s administration has made significant strides in advancing the gas sector over the past two years, marked by notable progress in developing gas infrastructure, reducing gas flaring, and increasing gas availability for both export and domestic consumption.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to extinguishing issues of energy poverty in Nigeria, the West African subregion, and indeed the whole of Africa, with key policies and projects.

“Gas supply within the West African subregion is a top priority for the Federal Government, especially supplies to Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana, to fuel energy and stem energy poverty as a key imperative for economic prosperity in the sub-region,” he said.

Ekpo expressed gratitude to the outgoing WAPCo Managing Director, Ms. Michelle Burkett, for her visionary leadership and tireless efforts in driving the company to achieve success during her tenure.

He also pledged support for the new Managing Director, Mr. Abiodun Bodunrin, to excel in his assignment.

Bodunrin sought the Minister’s support in realising his vision to elevate the company’s performance, particularly in ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted gas supply from Nigeria for onward distribution to regional consumers.