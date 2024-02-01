Ekpenyong Renovates Navy Secondary School, Port Harcourt

Dr Victor Ekpenyong, Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International West Africa Limited and founder of Victor-Helen Foundation has renovated some dilapidated sections of the Navy Secondary School in the Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

In a statement on Thursday and signed by Ms Jennifer Chioma Amadi, Public Relation/Corporate Communications Coordinator of Kenyon International West Africa Limited, Dr Ekpenyong stated the gesture was part of the organisation’s policy of supporting education in the society.

The statement stated that Dr Ekpenyong’s gesture was a display of his commitment to education and community impact.

Recall that his foundation sponsored a transformative initiative at Navy Secondary School, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, which saw the renovation and equipment of the administrative block of the institution.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ekpenyong noted that he has a vision of educational support which includes secondary and tertiary scholarships to indigent students.

Ekpenyong noted that the ceremony marked a significant milestone, showcasing the foundation’s dedication to leaving a lasting positive imprint on society which has become a culture in Victor-Helen Foundation.

Dr Ekpenyong noted that Captain I. A. Gambo, the school Commandant’s commitment and passion resonated with everyone present, emphasising the impact of dedicated individuals on community development.

The statement also read that “Victor-Helen Foundation continues to push boundaries, actively seeking opportunities to make a meaningful impact in society.

“This is marking a transformative chapter in the school’s journey towards educational excellence

Also speaking, Captain Gambo, stated that the gesture came at a time when the school was in dire need adding that the facility was dilapidated and applauded the company for the support.

The high point of the event was the farewell ceremony for Captain I. A. Gambo, who worked to see the fruition of the project.

The unveiling ceremony of the facility was witnessed by Hon. Ahmed Olufemi, Chairman of the school’s Parents Teachers Association, and Captain I. A. Gambo, the school’s Commandant, and students, amongst others.