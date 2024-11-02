EKPENYONG OJOI: With Carnival Calabar, C’River offering best of Africa’s entertainment

Share

Prince Ekpenyong Ojoi is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cross River State Tourism Bureau (CRSTU). Ahead of the upcoming Carnival Calabar 2024, he spoke with CLEMENT JAMES on the bouquet on offer for tourists as the state government intensifies it preparation to make the biggest street party in Africa a mega feast for the people.

Another Carnival Calabar season is here, with the first Dry Run recently held, what should visitors to the state during the period expect?

They should expect more sweetness, excitement, and welcome home. Cross River State is home to the best of cuisines, best of terrain, green and clean. Our landscape is not what you can find anywhere in the world. It rises and falls from the creeks of Bakassi to the hills of Obanliku, with tourist sites littered all over the terrains.

Eco-tourism lovers please come and savour the best in the state; from Obudu Mountain Resort to Afi Mountains. Come to Kwa and Agbokim waterfalls in the state. Cross River State is offering the best Africa can afford.

Marina Resort, Calabar, is wearing a new look, what is it offering tourists and fun lovers this December?

For anyone who has an idea of what Blake Entertainment Limited represents in Abuja, the person will agree that it is the best thing that the governor has added to the state tourism offerings.

That project was estimated at N4 billion but has been increased to about N6 billion. There you have serenade VIP lounge facing the water and a lot more entertainment. There is also aquarium, hanging swimming pool and a lot more features that will captivate tourists at the resort. What we have put in place is an all-inclusive entertainment package that will wow the world.

Is the Bureau partnering with countries known for tourism activities?

If there is any state that has brought tourists in their numbers to Nigeria, it is Cross River State. For eight years, we brought large contingents of participating countries from South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Brazil Croatia and many more countries to participate in our carnival. Even Russia, Swaziland and Ghana.

In 2018 we brought 38 countries to Cross River State. That’s why I say every day that we have invested more than Nigeria in tourism destination marketing. Cross River has sold Nigeria more than Nigeria has sold itself in tourism.

Let anybody tell me one conscious effort the country has made to bring people to the country more than this state has done? You know what it means to bring over 400 contingents from foreign countries, pay them in dollars for them to participate in our carnival?

We have the greatest partnership platform in tourism initiative in this country. So we are doing very well in terms of partnership.

What has been the economic impact of the carnival?

When quantifying the impact of tourism on individual sectors and the domestic economy as a whole there are sectors that will have direct impacts from tourism activities. These sectors in most cases are obvious and include industries such as accommodation, transportation, trading and light industries involved in making items of interest to tourists.

Before last year’s carnival, we conducted an investigation on whether business owners would want to own shops at the Christmas village. They were asked if they held stalls the previous year or if they were first timers?

The result showed that 83.3% were old timers, which means that their businesses were yielding profits and contributing as well to the internally generated revenue. 77.8% attested that sales were better last year than the previous years. Similarly, businesses located in other parts of Calabar metropolis were sampled and we observed that a lot of small new businesses sprang up within Calabar following the commencement of the festival.

I am aware that there is a report by your office detailing outcome of last year’s carnival. What was the methodology used in the research?

The research was an indicator based study that provided systematic data on demographic characteristics, behavioural characteristics service quality perception of events, spending pattern of event attendees, perception of the events by residents, occupancy rate of accommodation facilities as well as the impact of the carnival on local businesses.

