Ekpenyong Hosts Thanksgiving Gathering With Akpabio, Governors, Ministers, Others

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong and his family recently welcomed dignitaries from various parts of the country to Calabar, Cross River State for a Thanksgiving gathering.

The event, held on Saturday, November 25, 2023, was a heartfelt expression of gratitude to the Almighty for the multitude of blessings bestowed upon him and his family.

These blessings encompassed significant milestones, including the birth of his son, Anam Ekpenyong, his triumphant victory in the Senatorial elections, subsequent inauguration as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his appointment as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission.

In a remarkable display of camaraderie, the Canaan city of Calabar played host to a diverse range of dignitaries who turned up to support the Senator and his family. The event saw the prestigious presence of the Senate President, His Excellency Godswill Obot Akpabio, and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who led a delegation of over 50 Senators and 30 members of the House of Representatives, Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Senator Bassey Otu and his deputy Rt Hon Peter Odey, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Sport Development Senator John Owan Enoh, Minister of Gas Resources Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, His Excellency, Mr. Donald Duke and his Wife Her Excellency Onari Duke, as well as former Governors and Ministers.

Other dignitaries present at the event were the Obong of Calabar and other traditional Rulers, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem, APC State Chairman Barr Alphonsus Ogar Eba, NDDC Chairman Mr. Chiedu Ebie and Managing Director Dr Samuel Ogbuku, as well as Executive Directors of NDDC, SMEDAN DG Mr. Charles Odii, present and former Commissioners in the Cross River State Executive Council, current and former members of the Cross River House of Assembly, and captains of industry amongst others.

The Thanksgiving and infant baptism service took place at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Duke Town Cathedral, and was officiated by His Eminence Ekpenyong N. Akpanika, Prelate and Moderator of the general assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, while the reception was held at the Calabar International Convention Center.

The Chief Host of the occasion, His Excellency Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu the Governor of Cross River State, in his goodwill message, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the presence of the dignitaries and thanked them for their collective commitment towards the growth of the nation.

The Governor articulated his vision for the unity and progress of the country and emphasized the importance of collaboration across regional lines as an ingredient for success.

The Senate President, His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio, delivered a stirring set of remarks that expressed a spirit of gratitude to God for his numerous blessings and also called for national unity. Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the Cross River State Governor, the Senate President also acknowledged the significance of the occasion that brought together leaders from across the political spectrum.

He acknowledged the impressive achievements of Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong and pledged to support him to enable him to do even more for his people.

In his remarks, Senator Ekpenyong expressed a deep appreciation to everyone who attended the occasion. He also gave special recognition to his wife, Netanela, and members of his family, including his parents, HRH Etinyin and Dr Mrs Asuquo Ekpenyong, constituents from the Southern Senatorial District, friends, well-wishers, and all who contributed to the success of the event. He prayed that the good Lord would grant them journey mercies to their respective homes.