Ekpa’s Jailing In Finland Validates FG’s Stand On Extremism – Idris

The Federal Government has said the conviction of Simon Ekpa, a self-styled pro-Biafra agitator, by a Finnish court has vindicated its long-held position on his extremist activities.

The Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland on Monday sentenced Ekpa to six years’ imprisonment for terrorism offences linked to violence and unrest in Nigeria’s South-East region.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement, described the judgment as a watershed moment, not only for “countless innocent Nigerians whose lives and livelihoods were brutally disrupted by the terror incited and financed by Ekpa and his collaborators,” but also for strengthening Nigeria-Finland bilateral relations.

“For years, Ekpa’s reckless incitement and orchestration of violence through IPOB’s terror activities unleashed unspeakable pain on families,” Idris said, adding that businesses were destroyed, children orphaned, and communities forced to live in fear.

“Hundreds of lives were lost, and many more maimed, in pursuit of a destructive and unlawful agenda that sought to undermine the peace, unity, and sovereignty of our nation,” he added.

The minister stressed that the ruling serves as a warning to extremists worldwide that justice will eventually catch up with those seeking to destabilise societies through terror. He reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and safeguarding the dignity of every citizen.

“We will continue to mobilise every resource diplomatic, military, and judicial to preserve the peace, unity, and territorial integrity of our country,” he stated.

Idris urged armed agitators to lay down their weapons and embrace peace, warning that Nigeria cannot make progress where violence and division persist.

He also expressed profound appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Armed Forces, security and intelligence agencies, the Federal Ministry of Justice, and the Nigeria Police for their sacrifices in keeping the country safe.

“Their service and the resilience of the Nigerian people remain the backbone of our enduring unity,” Idris said.

The Federal Government called on Nigerians at home and abroad to unite in promoting peace, security, and national cohesion.