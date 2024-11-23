Ekpa a Rascal, says Nnewi Catholic Bishop

Share

Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt Rev Jonas Benson on Friday urged the government of Finland to sustain their stronghold on Simon Ekpa, describing him as a rascal.

Benson, who spoke at the funeral of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah at St Peter Clever Parish, Umuanukam, Otolo Nnewi, stressed that the village of Simon doesn’t observe the sit-at-home order on Mondays while other parts of Igbo land are forced to obey.

The bishop further lamented that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has been under pressure to ensure that security of lives and property are protected in the state and urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and other senators at the event to make strong representations before the presidency..

“These people who say that they want Biafra Republic, I wonder they kill and kidnap their brothers and sisters in the name of Biafra.

“You undertake Gorilla warfare, destroy the economy of Igboland. For those in government I want you all to sustain what is happening in Finland, we like it

“That rascal that calls himself Simon Ekpa should be made to face it squarely

“My video has been circulating online about what that rascal has done to Igbo land and in Abakaliki, his hometown. They do not observe the sit-at-home order on Mondays, but they come to Anambra to enforce it and kidnap people because they feel the state has so much money.

“Please, Mr Senate President and all the senators here, our governor has suffered and has been under pressure to ensure that the lives and property of the people are secured.

“So, please when you go back, send our pleas to the presidency for them to provide logistics for the governor to continue to protect our dear state,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: