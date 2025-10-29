EKoschools Arts And Crafts Competition Platform Good For Young People –SSA

The Lagos State EKoSchools Arts and Crafts Competition has been described as an opportunity to in innovation, identity, and economic prosperity, also as an opportunity to amass the potential of young people and give them a platform to shine.

This was the view of the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, Olushola Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ms Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, during the final of the Arts and Crafts Competition held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa.

Ayinde-Marshal under whose purview the competition was put together in the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, noted that Competition was conceived as an annual platform to discover and nurture young talents in painting, drawing, sculpture, and crafts.

While adding that beyond competition, it serves as an incubator for skill development and a bridge between classroom learning and real-world creative enterprise. The Competition which cut across secondary and tertiary institutions in the state attracted over 153 entries.

She said: “Today marks a milestone in our journey to celebrate, empower, and showcase the next generation of Lagos Creative Champions. “This initiative is not just a competition, it’s a movement of discovery, innovation, and cultural preservation.

“When we flagged off these madein-Lagos-edition weeks ago, our goal was clear, to identify young gifted individuals whose artistic expressions could tell the story of Lagos. “Shape the future of our creative economy, and inspire others to embrace their talents.

“I am proud to say that the overwhelming reference we received, 153 entries from students across secondary schools and tertiary institutions, has surpassed our expectations. “Each entry represented not only creativity, but also courage, imagination, and vibrant spirit of the Lagos youth.”

The event which had top bureaucrats from the ministries, lawmakers from the Lagos State House of Assembly and representatives from schools across the state saw Israel Adedoyin from Government Junior Model College, Ikorodu, Kolawole Oluwatobi, from Ikorodu Junior Grammar School and Desmond Awatefe, from Topvic College emerging as first, second and third place winners respectively and they are to enjoy a one year scholarship.