Eko’s Chess heritage reimagined as 1851 Agidingbi exhibition opens new doors

Apart from being a brilliant, creative reimagining of Eko’s Chess heritage, the ongoing 1851 Agidingbi game exhibition which opened recently at the enchanting Red Door Gallery, Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, also sparks a resurgence in Nigerian chess culture. 1851 Agidingbi game is Nigeria’s 1st variant of the chess game based on historical events around the history of Lagos. It is a fully immersive chess-style game which seeks to teach a bit of Lagos history while improving the IQ, mental awareness, risk analysis, leadership skills and more.

The opening of the exhibition had in attendance several dignitaries including the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Chief Abiola Dosumu, art patrons, critics, artists, culture aficionados and others. Speaking at the event, the Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos described the 1851 Agidingbi game exhibition as a oneof-a-kind exhibition, whose time has also come, because “at the end of the day, it is teaching us about the history of Lagos.

And it’s beautifully depicted in such a unique way, like the game of chess we have seen here. And truly portraying a very significant event in the history of Lagos, and pitching the natives with the foreign soldiers. It is so original and beautifully done. So, I congratulate him.” She noted that this brings memories about what actually happened in Lagos years ago, adding that normally, “when you see a game of chess you see foreign rulers and their people and so on, they can never tell our story. But here you have images of our kings, our people; and then the uniformed invaders. And even if history is not being taught anymore, when we have many more like this, everyone would know what happened in the past and learn about our history, our beginning, and about the fortitude and prowess of our ancestors.

What they did to sustain the culture and tradition of their people; and use native wisdom, intellect to sustain their own position to avoid annihilation by the foreign powers. So, I congratulate you, Oludamola. I think it’s a wonderful achievement. Although, the story stopped halfway, I hope in the next exhibition we will continue the struggle for the throne of Lagos, not where Oshodi Tapa is fighting but what happened after King Kosoko was stopped from carrying on the slave trade, and the succession of Akintoye and the beginning of peaceful reign in Lagos.”

In his curatorial statement, the Founder/Creative Director, 1851 Agidingbi Chess Game, Olúdàmólá Adébòwálé, who is also the curator of the exhibition, said 1851 Agidingbi is not just a Chess game; it’s an interactive journey through time, a platform for learning, and an opportunity to celebrate Lagos’ history. “At the crossroad of tradition and innovation, we present to you 1851 Agidingbi, Nigeria’s first variant of the Chess Game. Prepare for an experience that bridges the past and the present, a fusion of art, culture, and strategy. This game is a testament to the enduring spirit of Lagos, a city with a history as rich and diverse as the pieces on the chessboard. “As you step into this exhibition / showcase you’re not just entering an art space; you’re entering a portal to the pivotal year of 1851, when Lagos faced a turning point that shaped its destiny. This exhibition invites you to be a part of that history, to engage with it, and to make your own mark on it,” he said.

“As you explore the exhibition, you will witness the remarkable design of our new chess board, crafted with painstaking attention to detail to encapsulate the essence of Lagos.” He added that, “this unveiling marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we couldn’t be more delighted to have you here to share this moment with us. It’s a celebration of Lagos’ legacy, its heritage, and the vibrant culture that makes it unique.

“We invite you to immerse yourself in the world of 1851 Agidingbi, to engage with its characters, to explore its symbolism, and to experience its history. Let the stories of the past guide your every move as you delve into the world of Lagos in 1851,” said Adebowale who is a notable researcher, culture advocate, archivist, Creative Director at Asiri Magazine, and Senior Curator at the Nigerian Brazilian Public History Project. According to him, the term AgidingbI is an onomatopoeia for the sounds made during the canon guns that was fired by British forces in 1851.

“The sound was so loud that, it was heard in far Badagry and the mainland of Lagos. The game seeks to teach a bit of Lagos history while improving the IQ, mental awareness, risk analysis, leadership skills and more. “This chess-style game is our way of exporting Lagos to the rest of the world via the digital landscape. 1851 Agidingbi is also available as a board game.”