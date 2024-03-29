Ekong Targets Return For World Cup Qualifiers Against South Africa, Benin

Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong is hopeful for a comeback to the squad in time for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic. Troost-Ekong, who stood out in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations despite an injury setback, aims to return to action before the end of the season, potentially making him available for Nigeria’s June international fixtures.

In an interview with CNN, Troost-Ekong shared his timeline for recovery, stating: “I should be back and fit again in May, but I think it’s probably season over. You never know how rehab will go but I don’t want to rush it because, at my tender age of 30, you have to be smart about these injuries.”

However, he stressed the importance of prioritising his long-term fitness, saying: “I want to be 100% for next season, 100% right. If I can play at the end of this season that’s great, if not then I will be ready for next season.” Detailing his injury, a torn bicep femoris suffered during the tournament, Troost-Ekong explained how he managed to play through the pain during AFCON matches.

“It was very sore playing with it,” he said. “I couldn’t really train after the second group game. I was just trying ice to keep the swelling down.” Despite the challenges, TroostEkong persevered, utilizing painkillers and adrenaline during matches to push through. “The day after each game it was definitely showing as I was struggling to walk,” he admitted.