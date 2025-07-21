Ekong Set To Inspire Nigerian Women With UK Podcast

Determined to build a community anchored on resilience, innovation, and impact, London-based Nigerian entrepreneur and fashion powerhouse, Ivie Ekong, has announced plans to bring her UK podcast, In Her Space, to the Nigerian audience.

In Her Space is a platform spotlighting the real, raw, and unfiltered stories of women across industries and cultures.

According to a statement obtained by New Telegraph, the podcast has gained recognition for its inspiring, uplifting, and therapeutic sessions with a range of notable guests, from global change-makers to everyday trailblazers.

According to the statement, the podcast is not just about storytelling but about creating a community.

It further stated that the podcast will tackle topics ranging from identity and motherhood to healing, success, and the unique pressures of womanhood especially in Africa.

“With an unwavering commitment to empowering women through style, storytelling, and self-belief, Ekong brings authenticity to every space she enters, whether dressing women to feel powerful, hosting transformative conversations, or sharing glimpses of her life.

Past guests on this podcast include Love Island star Jessica White, Sickle Cell advocate Patrish Zea, and Dr. Sandra Isibor, among other celebrities and industry voices.

“The podcast is available for streaming on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, offering listeners a rich mix of vulnerability, laughter, growth, and truth.With the Nigerian expansion of this podcast, she aims to challenge patriarchal narratives and give voice to women who have “walked the path,” helping others navigate their journeys with courage and clarity,” the statement added