Ekong Says AFCON Just Started As Defender Shoots Eagles Past CIV

The Super Eagles got their 2023 AFCON campaign back on track with a historic 1-0 win against the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, yesterday, and the scorer of Nigeria’s goal, William Troost-Ekong, said the competition just started for the team. Ekong put away the match- winner from the penalty spot in the 55th minute after Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande fouled Victor Osimhen inside the box. The Napoli forward was named the Man of the Match.

Osimhen saw the game’s first real chance when he found himself in a good position, but he failed to hit the target. Ivory Coast responded with a promising attack of their own, but Stanley Nwabili pulled off a decent save. It was end-to-end stuff as Samuel Chukwueze went up the other end right away, but his low effort was saved too.

Cote d’Ivoire had another strong chance in the 15th minute when Christian Kouame played the ball back to Evan Ndicka in a good position in the box, but Nwabili denied him. Nigeria got off to a strong start in the second half, and their persistence paid off when Diomande kicked Osimhen in the back of the leg as both challenged for the ball, giving away a penalty in the process. It was defender Ekong who stepped up to take it and he made no mistake in converting, rifling a powerful shot straight down the middle.

Equatorial Guinea defeated Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in the earlier game of the group, putting them at the top of the group with four points from two matches, and Ekong said the result also spurred them to go for the kill against the hosts.