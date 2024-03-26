Ekong Eyes May Return From Injury

William Troost-Ekong, the resilient defender of the Super Eagles and PAOK Salonika, has revealed his anticipated return to action in May 2024. Troost-Ekong sustained the injury during the Super Eagles’ second game against Ivory Coast at the 2023 African Cup of Nations but bravely played until the finals.

After undergoing surgery in Finland right after the tournament, he has begun his rehabilitation journey. Speaking to CNN, the defender based in Greece expressed his hopes of returning before the season ends but remains cautious, stating, “I should be back and fit again in May, but I think it’s probably season over. You never know how rehab will go but I don’t want to rush it because, at my tender age of 30, you have to be smart about these injuries.”