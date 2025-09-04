Ekong Bullish Ahead Of Rwanda, B’Bafana Clash

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has called on Nigerians to throw their weight behind the team as they prepare for two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

The Eagles, champions of Africa in 2013, are under pressure in Group C after dropping points earlier in the campaign, leaving them outside the qualification spots. With back-toback fixtures this month, the matches are seen as must-wins to revive their hopes of booking a ticket to the next World Cup. Speaking from camp in Uyo, Ekong stressed the importance of unity between the players and the fans.

“The boys are very focused, and we’re looking forward to the game on Saturday. I want to thank the fans for their support, and I ask them to continue encouraging us—be there in the stadium, keep praying for us, and rally with everyone else in Nigeria.

It’s going to be an important set of games for us, starting on Saturday. We know the gravity of this game, and we’ll remain focused on our preparation, because that’s what will give us confidence for the match,” he said Victory over Rwanda in Uyo would be the perfect launchpad before the highly anticipated clash against South Africa later this month.