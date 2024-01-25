Ekong Alhassan Resume Full Training

Super Eagles have been handed a massive injury boost ahead of Saturday’s AFCON showdown against Cameroon as defender William Troost-Ekong and midfielder Alhassan Yusuf resumesd full team training yesterday.

A knee complaint kept Ekong out of the final group game against Guinea Bissau while Alhassan suffered a thigh injury in the team’s opening group game against Equatorial Guinea but the duo were seen in training with the rest of the squad yesterday.

It was initially feared Alhassan and Ekong would miss the rest of the tournament, but scan results later showed they were not major injury.

On Saturday, Nigeria tackle the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for a place in the quarterfinal of the 2023 AFCON and the two players will be available for selection. The epic clash kicks off at 9 pm and it will be staged at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.