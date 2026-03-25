The EKO57 LG Movement, a grassroots-driven socio-political support group uniting all 57 Local Governments and LCDAs in Lagos State, has officially onboarded its new Grand Patron and Co-ordinator as part of its strategic expansion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The onboarding ceremony, held recently in Lagos, was witnessed by key executive members of EKO57 LG, star actors, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and influential business leaders.

The movement is a reflection of the growing strength and widespread support behind the initiative.

EKO57 LG was established with a clear mandate: to mobilise, sensitise, and galvanise grassroots support across all 57 local councils in Lagos State in strong backing of the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The EKO57 LG will equally serve as a unifying platform for coordinated political engagement, community outreach, and voter awareness.

The appointment of the new Grand Patron and Co-ordinator marks a critical step in reinforcing the leadership structure of the EKO57 LG movement, ensuring effective coordination across all regions, and strengthening its capacity to canvass votes at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the ceremony, leaders of the movement reiterated their commitment to delivering a well-organised, people-driven campaign that reflects the collective voice and aspirations of Lagos residents.

They emphasised that EKO57 LG remains focused on building a formidable support base that will translate into overwhelming electoral success in 2027.

The event was characterised by a strong sense of purpose, unity, and renewed energy, as members and stakeholders across Lagos state pledged their continued support towards achieving the movement’s objectives.