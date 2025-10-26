Eko University Of Medicine Inducts 20 Medical Doctors

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has inducted 20 newly qualified medical doctors from the Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Ijanikin, Lagos, into the medical profession.

The oath was administered by the Registrar of the Council, Prof. Fatima Kyari.

Speaking shortly after the induction ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gbolahan Awosanya, expressed joy at the milestone, describing it as the fulfillment of a vision to produce competent, ethical, and compassionate medical professionals for Nigeria and beyond.

“Today, we celebrate the realization of a vision and the fulfillment of a dream, to train competent, ethical, and compassionate medical professionals for Nigeria and the world. To our pioneer medical graduates, I say a big congratulations. You have worked hard and persevered, and today your dedication has paid off,” he said.

Prof. Awosanya urged the inductees to uphold the values of integrity, empathy, and professionalism as they embark on their medical journey. “As you take the Hippocratic Oath, remember that medicine is a sacred calling, one that demands knowledge, empathy, and integrity. Uphold the values you have learned here and continue to make this institution proud,” he added.

Delivering a lecture at the ceremony, Prof. John Obafunwa, a renowned pathologist, lawyer, and former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), charged the new doctors to remain focused, avoid frequent strikes, and show unwavering dedication to patient care.

He appealed to the inductees to always consider alternative options before embarking on strikes, stressing that “the patient affected could be your own blood.”

In his remarks, the founder and proprietor of the university, Chief Hammed Ibrahim, called on wealthy Nigerians to invest in medical education by establishing similar institutions to support government efforts in addressing the shortage of doctors in the country.

“We are very rich in this country. We cannot put everything in the hands of government. Individuals should come out and set up medical universities to assist in producing more doctors. Government alone cannot do it,” he said.

One of the new doctors, Dr. Adejumoke Adenuga, who emerged as the Best Inducted Doctor, expressed gratitude to God, her parents, and her teachers for contributing to her success.

“To be honest, I’m honored and grateful to God, my parents, and teachers for the success of today. I could not have achieved this milestone without God’s grace, my parents’ support, and the dedication of my teachers,” she said.