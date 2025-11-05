Eko To Showcase Climate Solutions At COP30 In Brazil

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that it will present pioneering climate solutions at the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil.

The state will prominently showcase the 80 Million Clean Cookstoves (CCS) Initiative and the Four Billion Tree Planting Project, the world’s largest UNFCCC Article 6.4-approved reforestation programme.

Mrs Titi Oshodi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, disclosed the plans in a statement issued in Lagos.

She said Lagos’ participation at the Climate Innovation Zone, hosted by Climate Action, will position the state as a leader in climate investment and innovation.

“This collaboration places Lagos among a select group of African subnational governments demonstrating actionable climate leadership and investment-ready solutions,” Oshodi said.

The 80 Million Clean Cookstoves Initiative, developed by GreenPlinth Africa and endorsed by the Office of the Vice President and National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), is a flagship project.

In partnership with Oando Clean Energy, the initiative will deploy 80 million metered, biomass-powered cookstoves to households across Nigeria, significantly reducing over 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions.

The programme is also expected to create thousands of green jobs, contributing to economic growth while supporting Nigeria’s green energy transition.

“Lagos is championing Africa’s climate ambition, where innovative solutions meet practical implementation,” Oshodi said, emphasising the city’s role as a continental climate pioneer.

She added: “Our participation at COP30 demonstrates how subnational leadership can mobilise global climate finance, scale clean energy access, and deliver a just, inclusive transition for m i l l i o n s of citizens.”

Oshodi highlighted that the initiative reflects the visionary leadership of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose administration prioritises climate action, resilience, and sustainable urban development.

“Through COP30, Lagos aims to spotlight its integrated climate finance framework and showcase flagship initiatives across clean energy, transport decarbonisation, agriculture, and circular economy innovation,” she said.