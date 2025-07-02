Eko: Strategic Market For Global Brands, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed Lagos as the ideal launchpad for global brands seeking sustainable growth in Africa, citing the state’s dynamic economy, youthful population, and investor-friendly policies.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks yesterday at Lagos House, Marina, while receiving the Managing Director of Adidas Emerging Markets (Middle East, Africa, and Asia), Mr. Dave Thomas, who was on a courtesy visit.

He commended Adidas for choosing Lagos to host its secondlargest flagship store in Africa, describing the move as a strong vote of confidence in the state’s economic potential and expanding consumer base.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Lagos is a natural choice for a brand like Adidas. We are home to over 20 million residents, with more than 60 per cent being young, vibrant, energetic, and in tune with global trends.

“Our economy is strong, our people are resilient, and our policies consistently promote innovation and enterprise. “It is clear Adidas sees the potential in Lagos, and we are proud to host one of your biggest investments on the continent.”

The governor expressed hope that the brand would expand further in the state and urged Adidas to deepen its involvement by partnering on initiatives in sports, youth empowerment, and the creative industry.

“We look forward to seeing Adidas contribute not just to commerce but to talent development, community building, and job creation. Lagos is open for more,” he added.

In his remarks, Thomas described Lagos as a critical market for Adidas’ long-term growth in Africa, noting that the brand is inspired by the city’s energy and creativity. “We are very excited about what we see in Lagos.

The energy, creativity, and fashion sense of young people here are unmatched and align perfectly with the Adidas identity, “Our flagship store is more than a retail outlet, it’s a symbol of our commitment to this market and our intention to grow with it.” he added.

Thomas also signaled the company’s interest in supporting grassroots sports and youth-led initiatives, pledging to collaborate with government and local stakeholders to broaden impact.

Adidas’ Lagos flagship store is the second-largest on the continent after Johannesburg, South Africa. The facility features a modern design, immersive digital retail experience, and spaces dedicated to community engagement.