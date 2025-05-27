Eko International Cup Starts July 6 In Lagos

Share

A pre-season football tournament tagged Eko International Cup (EIC) will take centre stage between July 6 and 13th at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

SKI-Hi Entertainment in collaboration with the Lagos State Government is staging the competition expected to feature a total of eight teams.

In this tournament, top professional football teams from within and outside Nigeria are coming together to compete among themselves for 10 days in an exciting carnival atmosphere.

This year, the competing teams are spread across five countries including Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, South Africa and Sierra Leone.

According to the Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organising Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, arrangements for the tournament are in top gear.

