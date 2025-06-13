Eko International Cup: Remo Stars Confirm Readiness, Plan Big For Pre-Season Tourney

Share

The current champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Remo Stars of Ikenne, have confirmed readiness to feature at the forthcoming Eko Cup International Football Tournament (EIC).

The EIC, a pre-season tournament is billed to take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos between July 6 and 13.

In collaboration with the Lagos State Government, SKI-Hi Entertainment is staging the competition expected to feature a total of eight teams.

They are; Remo Stars, Ikorodu United, Shooting Stars and Enyimba of Aba. The four teams expected from other parts of the continent are FC Kallon of Sierra Leone, Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghana, SuperSports United FC of South Africa and FC Dadje of the Republic of Benin.

Only recently, the organisers of the highly anticipated tournament got confirmation from the top management of Remo Stars about the readiness of the team to take part in the competition.

