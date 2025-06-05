Eko International Cup: Organisers Begin One-Month Countdown June 6

Share

The organisers of the forthcoming Eko International Cup have vowed to begin massive awareness and sensitization initiatives from June 6, one month before the tournament.

SKI-Hi Entertainment in collaboration with the Lagos State Government is staging the competition expected to feature a total of eight teams.

They are; Remo Stars, Ikorodu United, Shooting Stars and Enyimba of Aba. The four teams expected from other parts of the continent are FC Kallon of Sierra Leone, Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghana, SuperSports United FC of South Africa and FC Dadje of the Republic of Benin.

The Executive Director of Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organizing Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, says the LOC has been doing so much underground and will unfold further initiatives for the countdown.

“Not many people are aware of so many things we have done including road show and fan sensitization. One of our partners, MTN, made it happen among other things.

“This time, we are ready to create more awareness in the days ahead starting from June 6, which is exactly one month to the beginning of the competition. So many things are on the cards and we will be unfolding our plans as we move on,” Obruthe noted.

The pre-season football tournament which runs between July 6 and 13 takes place at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, formerly Onikan Stadium with two matches to be played on a daily basis.

