Eko Hotels & Suites Unveils 2025 Tropical Christmas Wonderland, ‘Kingdom Of Lights

Eko Hotels & Suites, Nigeria’s premier hospitality destination, has announced the return of its much-celebrated Tropical Christmas Wonderland, themed, Kingdom of Lights for the 2025 festive season.

The annual extravaganza, now recognised as Africa’s largest and most entertaining family Christmas holiday experience, will once again transform the iconic Eko Hotels grounds into a spectacular wonderland of lights, music, art, and entertainment — creating an unforgettable festive destination for families and visitors from around the world.

This year’s programme features world-class productions that bring the spirit of Christmas to life through captivating performances by leading Nigerian and international talents.

Guests will enjoy a spectacular circus show, a grand makosa street carnival procession, broadway musical theaters, puppet shows, and an array of comedy and so much more guaranteed to fill the season with joy.

In true Lagos fashion, the celebrations will include an Owambe Night headlined by the renowned Segun Johnson, promising an electrifying evening of live music, dance, and cultural expression that captures the energy of Nigeria’s festive traditions.