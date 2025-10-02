Eko Footprints With Refurbished Wole Soyinka Centre For Culture And Creative Arts

When Governor Babajide SanwoOlu announced that the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu Lagos would henceforth bear the name ‘Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts’, it was more than an act of honouring Nigeria’s Nobel laureate.

It also underscored Lagos’ claim that, with vision and capacity, national assets within the state can be reimagined into treasures of global standard. The Theatre, built in the 1970s as Nigeria prepared for FESTAC ’77, is an architectural landmark in the shape of a military cap.

Covering 23,000 square metres, it was originally equipped with a 5,000-seater main hall, collapsible stage, two cinema halls, and simultaneous translation facilities in eight languages. Yet, after decades of decline, multiple management changes, and nearabandonment, the monument had become a shadow of itself.

That, however, is changing. Rehabilitation works commissioned by Sanwo-Olu in 2019, supported by the Bankers’ Committee and other stakeholders, have transformed the site into a multi-purpose facility with modern conference halls, banquet rooms, cinemas, galleries, and expanded parking.

Also, access to the facility has been boosted by the newly inaugurated Blue Line rail system, now placing the Theatre firmly on the city’s transport grid. Sanwo-Olu calls it ‘a world-class hub comparable to any international conference centre.’ His aide on Tourism, Idris Aregbe, stressed its potential to create jobs, strengthen the creative industry, and keep young people productively engaged.

By renaming it after Wole Soyinka, Lagos links the building’s rebirth to cultural excellence and global recognition. But beyond sentiment lies strategy. Lagos has consistently argued that national assets in its territory should not be left to rot.

Just this week, the state reiterated that all buildings within its jurisdiction, except defence facilities and monuments of national significance require Lagos permits, a position rooted in the 1992 Regional and Urban Planning Law and upheld by the Supreme Court. The reminder came to life after the state commenced the removal of unapproved developments around the International Trade Fair Complex in Ojo.