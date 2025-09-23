Eko Flavours Season 2 Unveils Top 50 Contestants

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with Culinara Group, has unveiled 50 contestants for Season 2 of Eko Flavours, Africa’s premier culinary showcase.

The unveiling took place at the weekend during the Top 50 briefing and shopping experience held at the Lagos Fresh Food Hub, Idi-Oro, Mushin. The event featured contestant orientation, a brand showcase, and a panel session with the Culinary and Creative Directors of Eko Flavours, government representatives, brand partners, and an alumni voice from the 2024 cohort.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya—represented by the Director of the Lagos Fresh Food Hub, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo—reaffirmed Lagos’ ambition to become Africa’s culinary capital. “Eko Flavours is more than a competition; it is a platform for empowerment, cultural storytelling, and entrepreneurship.

“Through initiatives like this, we are equipping young talents to turn their passion for food into sustainable businesses that positively impact the economy,” she said. Co-CEOs of Culinara Group, Jennifer Odufuwa and Olufunke Adu, highlighted the project’s transformative role.

Odufuwa said: “Eko Flavours Season 2 is not just about cooking—it is about creating pathways for young talents to transform their passion into sustainable businesses. We are proud to see 50 incredible contestants stepping into this journey, and we are confident that their stories will inspire Lagos and the world.”