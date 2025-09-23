Eko Flavours Season 2 Unveils Top 50 Contestants

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with Culinara Group, has unveiled 50 contestants for Season 2 of Eko Flavours, Africa’s premier culinary showcase.

The unveiling took place during the Top 50 briefing and shopping experience held at the Lagos Fresh Food Hub, Idi-Oro, Mushin. The event featured contestant orientation, a brand showcase, and a panel session with the Culinary and Creative Directors of Eko Flavours, government officials, brand partners, and an alumni representative from the 2024 cohort.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya—represented by the Director of the Lagos Fresh Food Hub, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo—reaffirmed Lagos’ ambition to become Africa’s culinary capital.

“Eko Flavours is more than a competition; it is a platform for empowerment, cultural storytelling, and entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like this, we are equipping young talents to turn their passion for food into sustainable businesses that positively impact the economy,” she said.

Co-CEOs of Culinara Group, Jennifer Odufuwa and Olufunke Adu, said the project is designed to transform young culinary talents into entrepreneurs.

Odufuwa described Season 2 as a platform “to create pathways for young talents to transform their passion into sustainable businesses.” Adu added that the Top 50 represent “creativity, resilience, and ambition,” stressing that food is not just culture but opportunity.

Culinary Director, Chef Adeyinka Arije, urged contestants to see themselves as ambassadors of Lagos cuisine, while 2024 alumnus, Samuel Ejekukor, encouraged the new cohort to embrace the programme as a “life-changing experience.”

Public voting for Season 2 opens this week and will run for 10 days to determine the Top 20 contestants who will advance to the live semi-final and grand finale cook-offs in October.

Powered by Culinara Group in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, Eko Flavours remains Africa’s largest culinary stage, celebrating Lagos’ food culture, empowering emerging chefs, and promoting African cuisine globally.