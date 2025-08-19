ÈKó Envirotalk Empowers 25 Young Nigerians In Environmental Sustainability

In response to pressing global and local environmental challenges, including climate change, pollution, and waste management, ÈKÓ EnviroTalk, an independent non-governmental organisation dedicated to democratising environmental education, has successfully trained 25 young Nigerians through its maiden Young Leaders for Sustainable Environment Programme.

The week-long initiative, coordinated by Dr. Adedoyin Lasisi, was designed to equip participants with practical skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities to become environmental champions in their communities. Dr. Lasisi said: “In Yoruba culture, we say that whatever you are doing without involving the young ones will soon perish.

“We aim to nurture young leaders who will become vehicles for change in their schools, neighborhoods, and across Nigeria. “The program featured four days of virtual learning sessions and two days of im- mersive, in-person activities at Gracefield Island, a model eco-friendly city in Lagos.