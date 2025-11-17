Eko Disco Confirms CEO

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco) has confirmed Mrs Rekhiat Momoh as its substantive chief executive, following the redeployment of Mrs Tinuade Sanda to WPG Ltd, the core investor of the energy distribution company.

Mrs Momoh earned her Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in business administration and Higher National Diploma (HND) in marketing from Auchi Polytechnic in 1991, Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in marketing from Lagos State University.

She is a fellow of both the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), recognised in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

According to a statement by the company, Mrs Momoh, who hails from Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, brings nearly three decades of experience in Nigeria’s power industry, having served across defunct the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) and the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), which now falls under the balkanised Eko Disco.

The statement said her extensive background spanned commercial operations, marketing, distribution management, and customer service, earning her a reputation as a resultsdriven executive with deep institutional knowledge.

She has held several key roles within Eko Disco, including General Manager (Commercial), Assistant General Manager (Marketing), and District Manager for Orile, Mushin, and Apapa business units where she oversaw operational, financial, and commercial activities.