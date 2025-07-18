Eko Cup: Rivers Utd Face Ikorodu In Decisive Friday Clash

The pre-season football tournament tagged Eko International Cup has entered a crucial stage as the teams are battling for tickets to play in the final billed for Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United, played their first match against Shooting Stars on Wednesday, and it was a scintillating encounter.

A goal in each half from Ubong Friday and Maclyn Biokpo were all the Garden City lads needed to whip the Ibadan-based team 2-0 to top Group A with three points.

Ubong’s Free-kick goal in the closing stage of the first half was spectacular as it reminds one of such delivery in European Leagues, especially the English Premier League.

It was a tight encounter, but Rivers were more comfortable and on the better side. In spite of their good display, Technical Adviser Finidi George was very restless in the VIP box as he gave out instructions to his assistants and players occasionally.

Before the encounter, Media Officer of the team, Charles Mayuoku, noted that the EIC would be taken seriously because of the team’s preparations for the continental assignment later in the year and the new league season.

“We have our target cut out and the technical crew is not joking with this event. For us, we take this event as a season starter especially because of some new players in our fold,” Mayuoku said.

Ikorodu City, also in Group A settled for a 2-2 draw against Shooting Stars in the opener and will be up against River United in a decisive encounter that will determine who plays in the final or Third Place match on Sunday.

READ ALSO:

Host, Ikorodu City, need an outright win while a draw will be sufficient to see Rivers through to the final after sending Shooting Stars out on Wednesday.

Remo Stars also were off to a bright start with a 2-1 win over 36 Lions, who are out of the competition after losing two games in Group B.

The encounter between Smart City and Remo will also be interesting to decide the positions of teams from the group.

Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organising Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, said the organizing team was proud to have four top NPFL teams with three of the best five last season taking part in the ongoing tournament.